Russian telecommunication equipment destroyed in occupied Donetsk region - DIU. VIDEO

In the occupied territory of the Donetsk region, telecommunications equipment of the Russian telecommunications operator Phoenix, which is used by the Russian invaders, was destroyed.

This was reported by the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

"Four facilities with telecommunications equipment of the illegal telecommunications operator Phoenix, which is used by the Russian invaders, were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region," the statement said.

The DIU also spoke about damage to facilities in Russia.

"The fire also melted cellular equipment in the Leningrad region of Russia and destroyed three railway relay cabinets for railway traffic control in the Yaroslavl region of the aggressor state.

Complications and obstacles to the logistics and communications of the Russian occupation army are an important process that does not stop," the intelligence added.