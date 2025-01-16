Ukrainian paratroopers capture 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk region. VIDEO

Airborne assault troops, together with adjacent units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, captured 27 Russian servicemen in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Soldiers of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with their colleagues from other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, continue to perform combat missions to hold certain areas in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

As noted, among the prisoners are officers, sergeants, and soldiers of various units of the Russian Armed Forces, including motorized rifle units, marines, and airborne troops.

The prisoners represent different regions of Russia, as well as the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

"All the wounded were immediately provided with first aid," the Air Ambulance stressed.

