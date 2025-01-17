Azov fighter shoots down enemy FPV drone with second shot. VIDEO

An Azov Brigade fighter shot down an enemy FPV drone with a second shot while performing a combat mission in the Toretsk direction

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Soldiers of the reconnaissance platoon of the 2nd Battalion of the 12th Brigade of the Azov Brigade came under the sights of an enemy attack drone while performing a combat mission. The reconnaissance man with the call sign Fish managed to quickly identify the threat and destroy the drone during the attack. None of his colleagues were injured.

The enemy is increasing the quantitative and qualitative use of attack drones in the Toretsk direction. That is why Azov servicemen are constantly monitoring the situation in the air.

