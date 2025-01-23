More than thousand searches: law enforcement closes down arms sales and storage channels. VIDEO
Law enforcement officers are conducting more than a thousand simultaneous searches to shut down the channels of illegal arms sales and storage.
This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.
Operatives of the SBI, the DCI, investigators of the National Police and prosecutors are working.
"The main goal is to shut down the channels of sale and storage, as well as withdrawal of trophy weapons, ammunition and explosives from illicit trafficking. Organisers and participants of these channels may face up to seven years in prison.
Details of the special operation will be made public after all investigative actions are completed," they said.
