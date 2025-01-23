Russian woman at cemetery mourning for "heroes of SMO": "Today they brought another one - eightieth". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a resident of a small Russian town filming the graves of "heroes of smo" and mourning for the liquidated invaders.
According to Censor.NET, according to the Russian woman, there are 79 graves in the cemetery and "today they brought another one - the eightieth".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password