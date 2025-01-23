ENG
Russian woman at cemetery mourning for "heroes of SMO": "Today they brought another one - eightieth". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a resident of a small Russian town filming the graves of "heroes of smo" and mourning for the liquidated invaders.

According to Censor.NET, according to the Russian woman, there are 79 graves in the cemetery and "today they brought another one - the eightieth".

