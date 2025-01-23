Russian pilot hits school No. 2 in Sudzha, Kursk region, with aerial bomb. VIDEO
A Russian pilot hits school No. 2 in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region with an aerial bomb.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment of the explosion was posted on social media.
"Russian aviation bombed Sudzha in the Kursk region of Russia: A video of a bomb falling on school No. 2 has emerged. It should be reminded that the Russian authorities have not evacuated the residents of Sudzha," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
