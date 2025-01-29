Sibur-Kstovo announces that drone debris fell on the territory of enterprise in Nizhny Novgorod region: fire broke out. VIDEO
The wreckage of the drone crashed on the territory of the Sibur-Kstovo enterprise in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the plant's press service, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, a fire broke out and is currently being extinguished, with no injuries.
Footage of the fire is currently being shared on social media.
"Sibur-Kstovo produces ethylene, propylene, benzene, and even a number of hydrocarbon fractions.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 29 January, an oil depot in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, was attacked by drones. The Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged destruction of more than 100 drones over 9 regions of Russia.
