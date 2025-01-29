Six soldiers of 425th Skala Battalion capture 8 Russian assaultmen near Pokrovsk. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Battalion "Skala" (Rock) near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, captured 8 Russian invaders during combat operations.
According to Censor.NET, you can find out how the occupiers got into the hands of our stormtroopers in an interview on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.
