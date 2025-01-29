ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4621 visitors online
News Video War
9 036 9

Six soldiers of 425th Skala Battalion capture 8 Russian assaultmen near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Battalion "Skala" (Rock) near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, captured 8 Russian invaders during combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, you can find out how the occupiers got into the hands of our stormtroopers in an interview on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

Watch more: Soldiers of 24th Brigade destroyed more than 30 Russian "loaves" with night drones. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9274) war (1059) captivity (785) Donetska region (3882) Yurii Butusov (1229) Pokrovsk (414) Pokrovskyy district (508)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 