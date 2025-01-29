ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4621 visitors online
News Video War
7 016 13

Ukrainian drone dropped leaflet, and occupier, from Storm V unit, decided to surrender voluntarily. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers captured a Russian soldier mobilised from among prisoners. Common Soldier German Koniakhin, born in 1970, a native of Bataysk, Rostov region, surrendered voluntarily after reading a leaflet dropped by a Ukrainian drone.

Watch more: Border guards’ "Baba Yaga" destroyed 12 enemy positions and 2 hideouts in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

According to the prisoner, he kept the postcard for a long time, waiting for an opportunity to escape from the unit to avoid death. He said that the Storm V command mocked soldiers, engaged in corruption, forced them to buy their own equipment and sent the wounded and sick to the front line without proper medical care.

war

war

Watch more: In Toretsk, FPV drones flew into enemy hideouts, causing several buildings to fold like house of cards. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9274) war (1059) captivity (785) Zaporizka region (1249)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 