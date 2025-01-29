In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers captured a Russian soldier mobilised from among prisoners. Common Soldier German Koniakhin, born in 1970, a native of Bataysk, Rostov region, surrendered voluntarily after reading a leaflet dropped by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

According to the prisoner, he kept the postcard for a long time, waiting for an opportunity to escape from the unit to avoid death. He said that the Storm V command mocked soldiers, engaged in corruption, forced them to buy their own equipment and sent the wounded and sick to the front line without proper medical care.

