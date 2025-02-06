Occupiers in car rush to assault and die under drone attacks. VIDEO
A video of Russian stormtroopers driving a car into battle was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that once in the open space, the occupiers take several attacks from Ukrainian drones. The survivors disembark and try to hide from the drones in a forest. After several explosions nearby, one of the Russians decides to take his own life.
