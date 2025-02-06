Russian occupier films destroyed army column in Zaporizhzhia: "Ukes f#ked everything up. This is all we have left.". VIDEO
A video recording of the occupier filming the destroyed column of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows a group of invaders walking along a field road with the remains of military equipment on both sides.
Warning: Profanity!
