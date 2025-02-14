North Korean mercenary looks up in surprise and tugs at his accomplice, who was eliminated by precision strike from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 47th SMB eliminated a North Korean mercenary in Kursk region with an accurate drop.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows that the deceased's accomplice is pulling and trying to lift the body, periodically looking up and gazing into the sky.

Watch more: Drone operator from 8th Regiment of SOF eliminated mercenary from DPRK who was pretending to be dead in middle of field. VIDEO

"Footage of the destruction of North Korean soldiers in the sanitary zone of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation by soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade. In total, an entire company - about 140 DPRK army infantrymen - was eliminated during the repulsion of the assault," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Russia may transfer another 2-3 thousand North Korean soldiers to Kursk region - Zelenskyy