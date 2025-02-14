Coordination of joint efforts and preparation of 16th package of sanctions against Russia: Zelenskyy meets with Costa and von der Leyen. VIDEO

In Munich, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"Coordination of joint efforts, the 16th package of sanctions against Russia, and the progress of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU were the topics of our meeting with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Munich," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the future of European security is being decided in Ukraine. "Now is the time when it is very important to coordinate joint efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace," he added.

According to the Office of the President, the Head of State informed about his conversations with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

Special attention was paid to increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and preparing the 16th package of sanctions. Ukraine expects that it will significantly limit Russia's ability to continue financing the war.

The parties also discussed progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Ukraine expects to open three clusters during the Polish presidency of the EU Council.