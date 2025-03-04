A video has been published online showing a Russian resident of Krolevtsy village, Primorsky Krai, filming a cemetery of "Special Military Operation" (SMO) convicts who were killed in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the footage reveals that the graves are neglected and not even properly arranged. The author of the video claims that approximately forty bodies have been buried there, with most pits containing two or three corpses each.

"A Russian man from Krolevtsy, a village in Primorsky Krai with a population of just 600, shows how so-called 'defenders of the fatherland' are buried in the local cemetery near a penal colony. So far, he has counted around 40 abandoned and unmarked graves," the author of the post notes.

Warning: Foul language!

