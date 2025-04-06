13 342 55
How Colombian assault company is fighting as part of 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade against elite units of Russian army and North Korean special forces in Kursk region. VIDEO
The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, which is actively fighting in the Kursk region, has a separate assault company formed by volunteers from Colombia. The soldiers from Latin America are standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainian defenders against the most capable enemy units - elite units of the Russian army and even North Korean special forces, which, according to the military, are being recorded in this area.
In an interview with Yurii Butusov, the company commander, Lieutenant Hamlet Avagyan, spoke about the unique experience, motivation and combat effectiveness of the foreigners, Censor.NET reports.
