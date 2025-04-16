7 552 11
Soldier found squirrel in grass and nursed it back to health: "This is kind of rascal we have". VIDEO
Serviceman Oleksandr Ptytsia stumbled upon a baby squirrel in the grass and decided to rescue it.
This is stated in the story of Hromadske, Censor.NET reports.
The animal was named Tamagotchi and is fed formula, as there was no milk available nearby.
In addition to the squirrel, Oleksandr also has an owl named Varia, a female sea eagle named Mavic the Third, and other birds.
All of them, except Varia, were also found and nursed by the warrior during the full-scale war.
