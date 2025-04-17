Explosion rang out in Mykolaiv: Air defence system shot down Shahed. VIDEO

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Mykolaiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force has warned of the threat of attack UAVs.

Later, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said: "You hear everything. The alarm is continuing. russia is dung".

The head of the RMA, Vitalii Kim, said that the air defence forces had destroyed the Russian UAV.

See more: Odesa attacked by Russian drones, 5 people injured. PHOTOS