Drone operators of 92nd SAB hit Russian "Nebo" and "Kasta" radar systems. VIDEO
The operators of the Flight Club unit of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two enemy radars.
The video of the combat work was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Our troops used a "Shark" UAV in tandem with a loitering munition to strike the targets.
Russian radar systems hit included a "Nebo" radar, a meteorological radar, and a 39N6 "Kasta-2E2" radar.
