Rescuers remove bodies of two dead from rubble of house after airstrike on Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Rescuers recovered the bodies of those killed in a Russian air strike on Kostiantynivka on 19 April.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

It is noted that during the debris removal, the enemy repeatedly fired at the work site, which forced the work to be suspended.

This morning, the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from the rubble.

On 19 April, Russian troops once again carried out air strikes on the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.