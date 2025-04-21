ENG
Unidentified person dropped smoke grenade from drone on beachgoers at Almazne Lake in Kyiv. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing an unknown person dropping a smoke bomb from a drone near a group of beachgoers on the shores of Diamond Lake in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a quadcopter and green smoke coming from the dropped object.

Warning: Foul language!

