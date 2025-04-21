Ukrainian kamikaze drone strikes Russian army armored train. VIDEO

Footage published online shows a Ukrainian drone attacking a locomotive modified by Russian forces into an improvised armored train.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the train emitting smoke after the strike. It is unclear from the footage whether the target was fully destroyed. However, the author of the post claims that the occupiers’ attempt to approach Ukrainian defense positions using this vehicle was thwarted.

"The Russians covered the locomotive with metal sheets and tried to reach Ukrainian positions via railway tracks aboard their improvised ‘armored train’," the video caption reads.

