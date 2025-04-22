ENG
Border guards rescued swan trapped in trench in Kherson region. VIDEO

A swan unexpectedly arrived at the position of Ukrainian border guards in the Kherson region. The soldiers carefully pulled the bird out of the trench, made sure it was not injured, gave it some rest, and then took it to the nearest water body. After resting, the swan gained strength and continued its journey.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Tired, disoriented and frightened - in this state, a swan, which probably went off course or got caught in bad weather, found shelter at the positions of the Kherson border guard detachment," the border guards said.

