Six-year-old girl was injured in Russian artillery strike on Kherson. VIDEO
Today, on 22 April, at around 5:00 p.m., Russian artillery struck Kherson, injuring a child.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, enemy shells hit a building in the Tsentralnyi district of the city. The facade was damaged, windows were smashed and balconies were destroyed.
It is also reported that a 6-year-old girl who was inside the building was injured as a result of the shelling. She was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Currently, doctors are providing the child with all the necessary assistance.
