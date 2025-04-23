Ukrainian soldiers from the 49th separate assault battalion "Carpathian Sich" captured an African mercenary from Senegal.

This was reported on the official website of the unit, Censor.NET informs.

The prisoner was captured in the Toretsk sector. After his detention, he said that he had studied in Russia for two years and later planned to go to Germany. However, according to the Senegalese, he was offered to "first make money" from the war by sending him to the front.

Before his capture, he said, he was scared that the Ukrainian military would open fire on him. Instead, he was simply ordered to follow them. When he was examined, he was found to have minor injuries and was provided with the necessary medical care.

In a conversation with the soldiers, he admitted that he had changed his mind about going to Europe and now wanted to return home. He described Russia as "bad, very bad".

