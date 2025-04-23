Three occupiers and one APC taken out: Ukrainian drone operator records successful combat hit in Kursk region. VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator eliminated at least three occupiers and burned down an enemy armoured vehicle in Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
"A Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed a Russian APC with a crew near the village of Oleshnya, Kursk region. And a minute later, another UAV slowly checked the excellent result," the commentary to the video reads.
