12 533 27
Ukrainian soldier fills Russian invader full of lead at point-blank range. VIDEO
A fighter from the police rifle battalion of the Donetsk region eliminated a Russian occupier with an assault rifle on the Toretsk direction.
As reported by Censor.NET, the occupier was given a "warm welcome" with the help of a reconnaissance drone. The drone operator closely tracked the Russian soldier’s movements and relayed real-time updates to the unit. At the right moment, the Ukrainian fighters emerged from cover to confront the invader — and one of them, at nearly point-blank range, filled him full of lead.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password