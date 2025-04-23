Ukrainian soldier fills Russian invader full of lead at point-blank range. VIDEO

A fighter from the police rifle battalion of the Donetsk region eliminated a Russian occupier with an assault rifle on the Toretsk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the occupier was given a "warm welcome" with the help of a reconnaissance drone. The drone operator closely tracked the Russian soldier’s movements and relayed real-time updates to the unit. At the right moment, the Ukrainian fighters emerged from cover to confront the invader — and one of them, at nearly point-blank range, filled him full of lead.

