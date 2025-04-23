ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11814 visitors online
News Video partisan movement in russia
15 574 63

In Primorsky Krai of Russian Federation, pensioner-"terrorist" drives his neighbors wild by playing Ukrainian anthem: "You are disgusting person! Bastard! My son died in Ukraine!". VIDEO

In Primorye, Russia, a 73-year-old pensioner constantly plays the Ukrainian anthem for his fellow villagers.

According to Censor.NET, the outraged "patriots" quarrel with the old man and threaten him in every possible way. Social media reports that when relations with his fellow villagers become dangerous, the man moves to another village and continues his "terrorist" activities.

Watch more: In Tver, Russia, unknown persons burned down command post and radar of S-300 air defence system, which was on combat duty. VIDEO

Author: 

anthem (19) Russia (11730) Ukraine (5806)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 