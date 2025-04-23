15 574 63
In Primorsky Krai of Russian Federation, pensioner-"terrorist" drives his neighbors wild by playing Ukrainian anthem: "You are disgusting person! Bastard! My son died in Ukraine!". VIDEO
In Primorye, Russia, a 73-year-old pensioner constantly plays the Ukrainian anthem for his fellow villagers.
According to Censor.NET, the outraged "patriots" quarrel with the old man and threaten him in every possible way. Social media reports that when relations with his fellow villagers become dangerous, the man moves to another village and continues his "terrorist" activities.
