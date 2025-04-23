Border guards destroy Russian radar used by enemy to shell Chernihiv region. VIDEO
Border guards destroyed a Russian radar station used by the enemy to adjust its artillery shelling of Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
After the FPV drones accurately targeted the targets, the Russians still tried to save their equipment, but in vain, as the radar burned down anyway.
