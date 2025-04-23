Drone operators drove one occupier to suicide and hit another with kamikaze drone right between legs. VIDEO

Pilots from the "Hostri Kartuzy" (Peaky Blinders) group of the 2nd Special Unit, Special Operations Center "Omega" of the National Guard, eliminated two Russian occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the Ukrainian soldiers’ combat mission was posted on social media. The video shows one occupier being "driven" to suicide, while another is struck directly between the legs by a kamikaze drone.

"Two invaders were fleeing from an FPV drone and got hit by a dropped munition, wounding both. One of them chose not to wait for his fate — he pulled out an AK and, without hesitation, put a bullet in his own head. The second tried in vain to shoot back at the FPV drone — but took a hit right between the legs," the video commentary reads.

