869 0
Soldiers of 28th SMB detected and struck Russian MT-12 cannon at night. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) discovered a Russian 100mm MT-12 Rapier anti-tank gun at night. Subsequently, they launched a spectacular strike, causing the enemy to suffer losses.
The video of the Ukrainian defenders' work was published on the unit's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The 100mm MT-12 anti-tank gun, also known as the "Rapira" or T-12A, is a Soviet-era towed artillery system developed in the late 1960s.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password