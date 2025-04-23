Soldiers of 28th SMB detected and struck Russian MT-12 cannon at night. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) discovered a Russian 100mm MT-12 Rapier anti-tank gun at night. Subsequently, they launched a spectacular strike, causing the enemy to suffer losses.

The video of the Ukrainian defenders' work was published on the unit's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The 100mm MT-12 anti-tank gun, also known as the "Rapira" or T-12A, is a Soviet-era towed artillery system developed in the late 1960s.

