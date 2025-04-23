ENG
Last days of defense of Vuhledar: "Wounded were jumping into vehicle on move". VIDEO

After 28 years in law enforcement, she had risen to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Leaving her position as an SBI investigator, she went to the military enlistment office, concealed her rank and job title, and volunteered for a combat brigade — as a medic. For over two years, Lyubov Zalivadna served with the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporizhians, evacuating and saving the wounded in Vuhledar.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zalivadna shared details of combat medics’ work during the city’s defense in an interview with the "Butusov Plus" channel.

