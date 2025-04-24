5 784 12
Occupier is trying to hide from drone behind tree with bodies of five of his accomplices lying around it. VIDEO
A drone operator from the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit of the 2nd separate detachment of the "Omega" Special Forces of the National Guard filmed the occupier trying to hide from a UAV attack behind a tree.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the bodies of at least five Russians killed in this place are already lying around the tree.
