Occupier is trying to hide from drone behind tree with bodies of five of his accomplices lying around it. VIDEO

A drone operator from the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit of the 2nd separate detachment of the "Omega" Special Forces of the National Guard filmed the occupier trying to hide from a UAV attack behind a tree.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the bodies of at least five Russians killed in this place are already lying around the tree.

