7 713 35
Wounded occupier falls out of truck body at full speed during evacuation: "Quiet, f#ck! He flew off, goddammit!". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the moment when a wounded Russian falls out of the body of an evacuation vehicle during the evacuation.
According to Censor.NET, his accomplice raised a ruckus and called out to the driver to stop. The recording shows the Russian approaching the body of the 'cosmonaut', who shows no obvious signs of life.
Warning: Foul language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password