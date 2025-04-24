ENG
Wounded occupier falls out of truck body at full speed during evacuation: "Quiet, f#ck! He flew off, goddammit!". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment when a wounded Russian falls out of the body of an evacuation vehicle during the evacuation.

According to Censor.NET, his accomplice raised a ruckus and called out to the driver to stop. The recording shows the Russian approaching the body of the 'cosmonaut', who shows no obvious signs of life.

Warning: Foul language!

