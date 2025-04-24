During failed assault, occupiers lost 7 IFVs, 2 APCs, tank, and 89 infantry troops. VIDEO
On 21 April, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using armoured and automotive vehicles, but were met with a worthy rebuff. Some of the vehicles exploded on mines, while the rest were finished off by FPVs.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the unsuccessful assault, the enemy lost 89 occupiers, 7 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 1 tank, 10 vehicles.
