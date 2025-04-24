Russian equipment cleared out in Kharkiv region: occupiers lose BMP-3, tank, guns, and trucks. VIDEO

A compilation of strikes on enemy targets in the Kharkiv region by fighters of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Accordingly, the video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Drone operators from the brigade’s unmanned systems battalion scored hits on a BMP, a BMP-3, and a tank. They also struck Russian trucks, artillery, a mortar, an antenna, equipment in cover, and infantry positions.

Read more: There was no truce in area of responsibility of 3rd Brigade in fact, - Zhorin