Phoenix drones targeted field depots, armored vehicles, and enemy infantry in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, operators of the Phoenix strike UAV unit destroyed field depots, armoured vehicles and supply vehicles used by the enemy to transport ammunition and personnel to frontline positions.

Accordingly, the video was published on the channel of the OTGT (operational tactical grouping of troops) Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports.

