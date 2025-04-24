2 971 1
Phoenix drones targeted field depots, armored vehicles, and enemy infantry in Donetsk region. VIDEO
In the Donetsk region, operators of the Phoenix strike UAV unit destroyed field depots, armoured vehicles and supply vehicles used by the enemy to transport ammunition and personnel to frontline positions.
Accordingly, the video was published on the channel of the OTGT (operational tactical grouping of troops) Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password