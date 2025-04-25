Fighters of 110th Brigade repelled enemy assault on Novopavlivka direction. VIDEO
In the Novopavlivka direction, soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack by enemy infantry in armoured vehicles.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Khortytsia OSGT (operational and strategic group of troops), Censor.NET reports.
First, our fighters destroyed enemy armored vehicles, and then launched a drone hunt for the surviving landing party.
