National Guard troops destroyed Russian reconnaissance UAVs in sky over Toretsk: Lancet, Zala, and Supercam. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 12th Separate Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard destroyed Russian reconnaissance UAVs of the Lancet, Zala and Supercam types in the Toretsk sector.
Accordingly, the video was published on the telegram channel of the Khortytsia OSGT, Censor.NET reports.
