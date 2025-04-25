5 487 46
Kamikaze drone hits occupier in head. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the Aerobomber_UA aerial reconnaissance unit of the 30th separate mechanised brigade hit the occupier in the head and killed him.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was posted on social media.
"An epic headshot in a split second ends the miserable life of the Russian occupier. Video of the soldiers of the Aerobomber_UA air strike reconnaissance group of the 30th separate mechanised brigade, Donetsk region," the author of the publication said in a comment.
