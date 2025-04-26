3 490 3
Defence forces repelled massive assault and eliminated 18 occupiers, with another 5 wounded. VIDEO
Our soldiers repelled a massive assault by the Russian invaders. Thanks to the vigilance of the soldiers of the 4th Battalion of the "Power of Freedom" Task Force of the "Rubizh" Brigade, the direction of the enemy attack was known in advance.
The FPV drones clearly hit their targets, and the munitions destroyed the enemy. As a result of the unsuccessful assault, 18 occupants were killed and 5 more were wounded, Censor.NET reports.
