ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11462 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupiers
2 831 7

Operator of kamikaze drone eliminated tired occupier who lay down to rest on grass under tree.. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky ruined the rest of a tired occupier who was lying down on the grass under a tree.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian's liquidation was posted on social media.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone hits occupier in head. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8997) elimination (5008) drones (2338) Separate Presidential Brigade (60)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 