Operator of kamikaze drone eliminated tired occupier who lay down to rest on grass under tree.. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky ruined the rest of a tired occupier who was lying down on the grass under a tree.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian's liquidation was posted on social media.
