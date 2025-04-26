571 0
Ukrainian defenders attacked Russian IFV, tank, antenna, several mortars, truck and UAZ. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle and tank, an antenna, several mortars, a truck and UAZ.
In addition, our soldiers destroyed the shelters where the occupiers were hiding, Censor.NET reports.
