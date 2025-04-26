ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9167 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
571 0

Ukrainian defenders attacked Russian IFV, tank, antenna, several mortars, truck and UAZ. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle and tank, an antenna, several mortars, a truck and UAZ.

In addition, our soldiers destroyed the shelters where the occupiers were hiding, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Since beginning of 2025, occupiers have lost 885 tanks in eastern Ukraine – Khortytsia OSGT

Author: 

Russian Army (9004) liquidation (2366) 3rd SAB (297)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 