5 091 14
Reconnaissance troops from 92nd SAB discovered Russian logistics base and adjusted missile strike on it.. VIDEO
Reconnaissance men of the 92nd separate assault brigade used a Shark UAV to locate an enemy logistics base in one of the frontline areas.
The data obtained allowed to promptly fire missiles at the target. As a result, the concentrated strike destroyed the enemy's equipment, ammunition depots and supplies, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password