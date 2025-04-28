ENG
Reconnaissance troops from 92nd SAB discovered Russian logistics base and adjusted missile strike on it.. VIDEO

Reconnaissance men of the 92nd separate assault brigade used a Shark UAV to locate an enemy logistics base in one of the frontline areas.

The data obtained allowed to promptly fire missiles at the target. As a result, the concentrated strike destroyed the enemy's equipment, ammunition depots and supplies, Censor.NET reports.

