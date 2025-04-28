Border guards destroyed enemy artillery, shelters, dugouts, mortar positions, and enemy transport. VIDEO

Operators of combat drones of the 5th Border Guard Detachment from the Company of strike unmanned aerial vehicles "Prime" unit destroyed enemy artillery, shelters, dugouts, mortar positions, vehicles and personnel in the Sumy sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Reconnaissance troops from 92nd SAB discovered Russian logistics base and adjusted missile strike on it.. VIDEO