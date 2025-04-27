ENG
BM-21 Grad systems were used against occupiers’ personnel and equipment in Donetsk region.. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Anna Kyivska in the Donetsk region have been firing on occupiers' manpower and equipment with BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers.

The corresponding video was published on the telegram channel of the Khortytsia detention facility, Censor.NET reports.

