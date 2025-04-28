ENG
Drone operators freed three Ukrainian soldiers from captivity. VIDEO

The UAV crews of the 1st Separate Tank Siverskyi Brigade forced the enemy to flee and leave our fighters behind. The "birds" then brought them to safe positions.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the liberation of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Operators of reconnaissance drones of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine detected an enemy group that had captured 3 Ukrainian soldiers. 2 UAV crews of our brigade flew to intercept and destroy the enemy. During the operation, the operators separated the enemy from the Ukrainian soldiers and forced the occupiers to retreat with the help of drops," the commentary to the video reads.

