1 377 7

MiG-29 destroys occupiers’ UAV control centre in southern Ukraine. VIDEO

In the southern sector, a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter successfully destroyed an enemy UAV control point.

Thanks to the precise strike, the Ukrainian military deprived the enemy of an important element of coordination of intelligence and strike operations, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9017) elimination (5018)
