Artillerymen strike Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Prince Vytautas shared footage of their combat work, which ended with the destruction of valuable Russian equipment.
This time, the "high-value target" for the Ukrainian artillerymen was a 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer belonging to the occupying forces, Censor.NET reports.
