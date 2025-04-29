Mortar gunners of 109th Brigade of TDF, fighting in Toretsk direction, are asking for help in purchasing Mavic 3T.. VIDEO

The soldiers of the mortar unit of the 109th Separate Brigade of the TDF of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are fighting against the ruscists in the Toretsk sector, need help with the purchase of a Mavic 3T quadcopter and its components.

This was announced by the founder of the UA.HELP Volunteer Centre Yurii Levchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The need for such Mavic drones at the front remains enormous, as it is the most common means of aerial reconnaissance for various units, including for detecting and monitoring the destruction of enemy targets by our mortars.



The total cost of this kit is currently about 230,000 UAH," he said.

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd SMB in Lyman sector desperately need Mavic drones. VIDEO

Details to help

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/4KaJDMcdpZ



Bank card number:

4441 1111 2243 1483



Other details of UA.HELP:



Privat: 4731219619498052

PayPal: [email protected]



Details of the legal entity of the Charitable Foundation "UA.HELP" are here.

Read more: Medical workers of 154th SMB urgently need EW equipment to protect vehicles from Russian drones