Mortar gunners of 109th Brigade of TDF, fighting in Toretsk direction, are asking for help in purchasing Mavic 3T.. VIDEO
The soldiers of the mortar unit of the 109th Separate Brigade of the TDF of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are fighting against the ruscists in the Toretsk sector, need help with the purchase of a Mavic 3T quadcopter and its components.
This was announced by the founder of the UA.HELP Volunteer Centre Yurii Levchenko, Censor.NET reports.
"The need for such Mavic drones at the front remains enormous, as it is the most common means of aerial reconnaissance for various units, including for detecting and monitoring the destruction of enemy targets by our mortars.
The total cost of this kit is currently about 230,000 UAH," he said.
Details to help
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/4KaJDMcdpZ
Bank card number:
4441 1111 2243 1483
Other details of UA.HELP:
Privat: 4731219619498052
PayPal: [email protected]
Details of the legal entity of the Charitable Foundation "UA.HELP" are here.
