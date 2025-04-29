ENG
Occupiers from Russia’s 237th Regiment walk past bodies of their eliminated comrades: "Head is crushed. Pieces of person. Someone got torn apart". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming the remains of the bodies of his accomplices lying in a forest belt.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian said that there are many eliminated Russians in the forest belt and they have been lying there for a long time.

"Paratroopers of Russia’s 273rd Regiment are literally walking over the scattered brains of their comrades. The losses are so severe that you have to make an effort just to step around them," the commentary to the video states.

